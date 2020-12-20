Look: Kellen Mond Has 2-Word Message For Ohio State, Notre Dame

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be out shortly. Texas A&M starting quarterback Kellen Mond believes his team should be in.

Most likely, the playoff foursome will be Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame, with the 8-1 Aggies on the outside looking in. No matter what the committee does, it will be controversial.

This morning, Mond shared a message for the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish on Twitter. He quote-tweeted a post from an A&M supporter saying that the Aggies should be the No. 3 seed, with the debate being between Notre Dame and Ohio State for the final spot.

“Real facts,” Mond tweeted, complete with a microphone emoji.

REAL FACTS 🎙 https://t.co/CsJQEtzyMW — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) December 20, 2020

Again, like we said above, any outcome is going to be controversial. Ohio State, on paper, probably has one of the four best rosters in the country at full strength. Notre Dame, meanwhile, won 10 games and has wins over Clemson (albeit without Trevor Lawrence) and North Carolina on its resume.

And Texas A&M, at 8-1, has a win over Florida and its only loss against Alabama. The Aggies have also played more games, in a more challenging conference, than Ohio State.

Ultimately, we’ll see what the committee decides to do at noon.