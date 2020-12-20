Look: Kellen Mond Reacts To College Football Playoff Snub

As expected, Texas A&M has been left out of this year’s College Football Playoff. As expected, Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond is not happy.

When the playoff committee unveiled its final set of rankings a little while ago, Notre Dame had secured the fourth and final spot. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State made up the top three, with Texas A&M sitting outside the mix in fifth.

Mond was one of several A&M players to voice their displeasure at the ruling after the rankings became publicized. The star signal caller fired back at those who think the 8-1 Aggies lacked quality wins.

“All of these SEC teams that are “MEDIOCRE” in the media’s eyes would run the table in some of these other leagues,” Mond wrote. “Only a few teams out of the SEC can really play in the SEC.”

Mond is probably correct that there are SEC teams who would fare better in other leagues. However, Notre Dame registered a pair of top-15 wins (Clemson, without Trevor Lawrence and North Carolina), which probably served as its trump card with the committee.

The Aggies did have a win over SEC East champion Florida, which was ranked fourth in the country at the time. But they did not beat any other teams that finished ranked in the final AP top 25. Subpar seasons by LSU and Auburn hurt the Aggies’ resume.

Mond and company might not agree with the committee’s line of reasoning, but that’s what did them in.