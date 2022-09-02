Look: Netflix Appears To Hint At Johnny Manziel Documentary

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 09: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies waits on the field before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field on November 9, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o has been trending on social media for the past few weeks because his story was told in a Netflix documentary, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.

Te'o was sensational in his final season at Notre Dame, racking up 113 total tackles and seven interceptions. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist, but Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel ended up taking home the hardware.

When Netflix released its documentary on Te'o, one astute fan tweeted: "Johnny Manziel being the Heisman winner in the Manti Te'o doc feels like a tease for the inevitable Netflix doc that’ll be done on that guy."

A little over a week later, Netflix responded to that tweet. Judging by the company's response, it appears we'll be getting a documentary on Manziel.

During his time at Texas A&M, Manziel was the most electrifying player in college football.

In two seasons as Aggies' starting quarterback, Manziel threw for 7,280 yards and 63 touchdowns. He also had 2,169 yards and 30 scores on the ground.

Manziel's success at the collegiate level didn't carry over to the pros. After two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Manziel found himself out of the league.

A documentary on Manziel's life, on and off the field, would most likely generate a lot of buzz.