Look: Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Texas A&M Video

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: General view of fans cheering during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 29, 2012 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As if the loss to Appalachian State wasn't bad enough, Texas A&M is being dragged through the mud even more thanks to a leaked video from Midnight Yell practice.

In the clip, which has been deleted from Twitter but is displayed below, a Yell Leader can be seen disparaging App State as a "hillbilly" school and saying some of the Mountaineer players "can't read."

There are a few other ignorant stereotypical remarks in the clip which have been called out on social media.

Additionally, people are taking the opportunity to make fun of the A&M Yell Leader for his words backfiring.

It's not a good week in College Station.

The Aggies don't have much time to dwell on their failures though. They welcome the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes to Kyle Field on Saturday night.

Win that game and some of the bad taste of last weekend is erased. Lose it, and the dumpster fire begins burning out of control.