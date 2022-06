Look: Texas A&M Fans Go Viral During College World Series

Texas A&M's infamous "ball!" chant went viral during the College World Series on Sunday.

Aggies fans start chanting for the next "ball" to be pitched when someone is struggling with their accuracy during a game.

Texas was on the wrong end of the chant on Sunday afternoon.

Check it out:

Few things in college baseball are more entertaining than that when the Aggies are rolling.

The College World Series is airing on ESPN.