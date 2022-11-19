Look: Texas A&M Fired Canon Directly Into Opposing Players

Texas A&M literally took a shot at UMass before this Saturday's game at Kyle Field.

While the Aggies were firing off their pregame cannon, two players on Minutemen were taking a knee in the end zone. It appears one shot was fired in their direction.

As you'd expect, the two UMass players were startled by the cannon being fired off in their direction.

Some fans joked that Texas A&M was declaring war against UMass.

Here's a video of this pregame incident:

Texas A&M enters this game with a 3-7 record. This season has been awfully disappointing for the Aggies.

UMass, meanwhile, has a 1-9 record this season. A victory over Texas A&M would certainly give the program a much-needed boost.

Oddsmakers had Texas A&M listed as a massive favorite. Jimbo Fisher will need to win this game decisively if he wants to avoid criticism.

This game is being televised on the SEC Network.