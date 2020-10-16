Myles Garrett Reveals Second College Choice After Texas A&M

Texas A&M got one of college’s all-time great pass rushers in Myles Garrett way back in 2013. But there was another elite program on his radar while he was making his recruiting decision.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports Ohio, Garrett explained that he chose the Aggies because they played in the SEC and because his sister attended, among other sensible reasons. Then he delighted the FOX Sports Ohio crew by revealing that Ohio State would have been his second choice.

“But my other choice was gonna be Ohio State,” Garrett said, drawing an applause from one of the show hosts. “If I had gone to Ohio State, we would have had the best run of defensive ends of all time. We would have had Joey (Bosa)… me, Nick (Bosa) and Chase Young. It’d have been an insane run.”

Garrett’s not wrong there. He and Joey Bosa could have been bookend pass rushers in 2015, and then been the mentor to Nick in 2016.

Maybe that added boost to the pass rush could have gotten the Buckeyes into the Big Ten title game those two years…

Myles Garrett says his other choice if he hadn't gone to Texas A&M was…@OhioStateFB 👀 Watch more with @MylesLGarrett, @RealAClifton, @Rjeff24 & @channingfrye on @RoadTrippinPod tonight at 7 on FOX Sports Ohio. pic.twitter.com/98fB0BOPNx — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) October 16, 2020

But Myles Garrett wound up doing well enough for himself at Texas A&M. He had 31.0 sacks in three years with the Aggies, and played well enough for the Cleveland Browns to take him No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

While it would have been amazing for Browns/Buckeyes fans to see Garrett play for both of their teams, things have worked out pretty well in the end.

