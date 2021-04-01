There’s Reportedly Growing Buzz For 2 NFL Draft Quarterbacks

Most of the focus on quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft is on the five projected first round quarterbacks. There are two more that have made some waves as well, and could be going very early.

Stanford‘s Davis Mills and Texas A&M‘s Kellen Mond both have plenty of hype surrounding them during this pre-draft process. There are a number of teams that have current or near-future needs at the quarterback position.

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and Mac Jones are all expected to be early first rounders, potentially all going in the top 10 of the first round. Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl and an analyst for ESPN, believes Mills and Mond will be in the next group of QBs to go, and probably won’t last past the second round.

In his current ESPN NFL Draft prospect ranking, Todd McShay has Mond as his sixth-best quarterback, with Mills coming in at eighth. Florida’s Kyle Trask, a 2020 Heisman finalist, slides in between them, and is also probably a strong candidate to go in the first two rounds.

All the talk on outside continues to be on the “big five” (Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Jones, Lance) but there’s growing buzz inside the league on two QBs: Stanford’s Davis Mills and Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond. Both are seen as potential starters. Neither is getting out of Round 2. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 1, 2021

In a shortened five-game Pac-12 schedule this season, Stanford’s Mills was 129-for-195, for 1,508 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Mond played closer to a full season at Texas A&M, guiding the Aggies to their best year under Jimbo Fisher. He was 188-for-297 for 2,282 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just three interceptions on the season. A&M finished 9-1 on the season, with the only loss coming in a second-week blowout to Alabama. They finished just outside of the College Football Playoff top four, and went on to beat North Carolina in the Orange Bowl quite handily, 41-27.

The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on April 29, when the first round will be conducted. It sounds like Mond and Mills should be ready for that big phone call the next day.

[Jim Nagy]