NFL Draft Quarterback Prospect Compared To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick may not be playing in the NFL anymore, but a 2021 draft hopeful has been compared to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

In a recent appearance on NFL Network, draft analyst Lance Zierlein was asked about quarterbacks beyond the big five (Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Jones and Lance) who are making noise leading up to the NFL Draft. He mentioned Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, and compared the dual-threat standout to Kaepernick.

“Kellen Mond is a really interesting player, reminds me a lot of Colin Kaepernick when he came out of Nevada,” Zierlein said. “He’s got the ability to get on the move with zone reads, he can throw the ball effectively, he was a four-year starter.

“He improved his touchdown-to-interception ratio to 6:1, and I think one of the big things that I think is really making teams feel more comfortable with Kellen Mond is he showed the ability to manage the game from the pocket. He showed the ability to play the game with confidence once he had a quality pass protection and running game to really help him out there. So Kellen Mond is really moving up the boards. People need to know about him, because he could be a guy who goes in the second round.”

It should be noted that the second round is where the 49ers picked Kaepernick in 2011, with the 36th overall pick.

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Mond is smaller than the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Kaepernick. Kaepernick was also the more dynamic runner in college, topping 1,000 yards in each of his final three seasons and finishing with 4,112 yards and 59 touchdowns on the ground for his career compared to Mond’s 1,608 yards and 22 scores.

There are some similarities in their passing stats though. Mond finished with a career completion percentage of 59%, which is in line with Kaepernick’s 58.2% coming out of Nevada. Neither player threw many interceptions in college, with Mond tossing 27 to Kaepernick’s 24.

Kaepernick threw for 10,098 yards and 82 passing touchdowns in his college days, with Mond totaling 9,661 and 71.