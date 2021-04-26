Paul Finebaum Sums Up Jimbo Fisher’s Performance At Texas A&M

When Jimbo Fisher arrived at Texas A&M from Florida State in 2018, the expectations in College Station were high. Although it took three full seasons to establish the program as a national competitor, the Aggies have started to earn the respect of the country, thanks in part to the efforts of their head coach.

Paul Finebaum became the latest to compliment Fisher on a job well done during the 2020 campaign. Last fall, during the shortened season, Texas A&M finished in the top-10 in the AP poll for just the second time since the mid-1990’s. The Aggies went 9-1 and ended the year just on the outside of College Football Playoff.

As a result of last season’s performance, Finebaum felt the need to give Fisher his due, saying that Texas A&M’s head coach has made the program “relevant again.”

“(Texas A&M) is insanely happy,” Finebaum said in an appearance on WJOX in Birmingham, per 247Sports. “It’s funny because a year ago, we were having those awkward conversations about what does Jimbo Fisher have to do? And he did it. He put as close to a masterpiece on the canvas as you could, as close to a masterpiece (season) as you can with a 28-point loss (to Alabama)…. Jimbo Fisher by finishing in the top four in the country, by nearly making the playoff has crossed over that biggest obstacle that he has to do.

“He’s not like Kirby Smart where Nick Saban is always lurking around. That’s not what A&M fans focus on. They just want to be relevant again, and they are relevant again.”

Texas A&M’s sole blemish in 2020 came in a 28-point blowout loss to Alabama, which was ultimately enough to hold the program out of the College Football Playoff. With the Crimson Tide continuing to dominate the SEC West, it’ll be difficult for the Aggies to compete for a national championship in the near future.

However, if Fisher can keep up this current trajectory, Texas A&M might not be far away from having a shot at a title.