Paul Finebaum Names The SEC’s Most ‘Intriguing’ Team

Since the college football season is only a few months away, it’s the perfect time to listen to Paul Finebaum and his outlook on the SEC heading into this fall. During a recent interview with 247Sports, he revealed which team in the conference he finds the most intriguing.

Finebaum sees great seasons ahead for programs like Alabama and Georgia, which isn’t too shocking. When it comes to which program he believes can either flourish or flop, he’s rolling with Texas A&M.

Jimbo Fisher’s time with the Aggies hasn’t gone as well as fans have hoped for just yet. That being said, Finebaum thinks an easier schedule and another year for Kellen Mond could help the team win at least 1o games this fall.

“The most intriguing team is probably Texas A&M, maybe because if they don’t contend, we’re going to really have a conversation at the end of the season about Jimbo Fisher,” Finebaum said. “It seems like he’s underperformed. I don’t think he has, because I thought the schedule last year was just so absurd. I’m not sure it was fair to judge him when he played pretty much all of the top 5 – at least 4 teams that were in contention. The game he lost to Auburn was a dark moment for him. We’ll see if Kellen Mond can lead the team to double-digit wins.”

If the Aggies are going to finally get over the hump and become a contender, they’ll need to avoid a slow start to the season.

Fisher has won 17 games over the past two seasons at Texas A&M.

The SEC might not be wide open, but Texas A&M should improve drastically this fall. Another underwhelming season could place Fisher on the hot seat.