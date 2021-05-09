Paul Finebaum Reacts To Jimbo Fisher’s Bold Message

Earlier this week, the college football world was enthralled by an exchange between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban.

The Texas A&M head coach began the beef by saying that he would beat Saban’s “ass” when the two SEC teams met later this fall. But, the Alabama head coach ultimately got the better of the exchange.

“In golf?” Saban asked when reporters asked him about Fisher’s comments.

Although many college football fans and commentators were outwardly critical of the Aggies’ head coach for his comments, Paul Finebaum was one of his defenders. The ESPN analyst explained why the move by Fisher was the right one to fire up the Texas A&M fanbase that wants to see Saban and Alabama go down.

“Well, I think Jimbo Fisher is smarter than all of us,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s Get Up on Friday, per 247Sports. “I’ve heard all the commentators up and down the dial say, ‘Oh, that was stupid. Don’t poke the bear.’ What difference does it make? Jimbo Fisher has met Nick Saban four times as a head coach — one at FSU, three at A&M. He’s lost by 23 points. What’s Saban going to say? ‘Well, I’m going to beat him by twice that.’ Well, I mean, that’s absurd.

“And don’t forget something else — Jimbo Fisher is paid, has got a $75 million contract and he’s speaking in Texas where he works. You don’t go up to the podium in Houston, Texas, with your head down and your tail tucked and say, ‘No, we can’t beat old coach Nick Saban.’ No, you say exactly what he said. He has already won in this round.”

The world will get to find out which head coach gets bragging rights after the two teams meet in Week 6 of the college football season. Texas A&M will take on Alabama at home on Oct. 9.