Paul Finebaum Reacts To Jimbo Fisher's Comments

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher took over the sports world on Thursday with his comments about Nick Saban.

Fisher held a press conference to address Saban's comments about Texas A&M "buying" its players. He clearly wasn't thrilled about those allegations.

"It's a shame that we have to do this," Fisher said. "It's really despicable. It's despicable that somebody can say something about somebody, more importantly 17-year-old kids. You're taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families, that they broke state laws."

Fisher then hinted at Saban potentially breaking the rules over the course of his coaching career.

"Some people think they're God," he told reporters. "Go dig into how God did his deal. You might find out about a guy, a lot of things you don't want to know. We build him up to be this czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody who has ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to know about what he does and how he does it. It's despicable."

On this Friday's edition of Get Up, college football analyst Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this feud between Fisher and Saban.

"He looked at Nick Saban and said, You’re a fraud. You’re a liar. You may be a cheat. Let’s peel back the curtain. I never wanted to work for you again.' And for the record, Saban offered him the offensive coordinator position when he went to Alabama," Finebaum said.

During a SiriusXM Radio appearance this Thursday, Saban apologized for his comments about Fisher and Texas A&M.

"I should have never really singled anybody out," Saban said. "That was a mistake and I really apologize for that part of it."

At this point, an apology probably isn't going to put this matter to bed. This fall's showdown between Alabama and Texas A&M, however, might.