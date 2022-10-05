Paul Finebaum Suggests Jimbo Fisher Could Be Fired With Another Poor Season

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during first half action during the football game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher's massive contract buyout may not guarantee he stays employed at Texas A&M, says ESPN's Paul Finebaum.

On "Get Up" this morning, Finebaum argued that while Fisher is probably safe this year, things could be dicey if he has another disappointing season in 2023.

"[Jimbo Fisher] is the most talked about coach in college football right now because he is vastly and woefully underperforming," Finebaum said. "Yes, it costs $85 million to buy him out--what a great deal that was by the athletic director at Texas A&M--but I still think it's possible.

"I don't think it's possible this year, no matter what happens, but next year, the pressure is on. …Next year, if Jimbo Fisher doesn't win, that $85 million won't be tough for those Texas oil tycoons to come up with."



Texas A&M entered the season ranked in the top 10 in the preseason polls. The Aggies are just 3-2 so far and are likely to fall to 3-3 with a loss to Alabama this Saturday.

“It's sort of like this is a last gasp desperation moment for Texas A&M," ESPN's Rece Davis said Tuesday about the upcoming matchup with the Crimson Tide.

"It’s sort of a last stand. The season is already sideways and could go into a full tailspin if they get blown out Saturday night.”

Texas A&M and Alabama will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.