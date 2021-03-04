NFL Network Analyst Has Major Praise For QB Kellen Mond

Kellen Mond put on a show in January at the annual Senior Bowl, earning the game’s MVP award after completing 13 of 25 passes for 173 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Since then, he’s seen his draft stock skyrocket.

The former Texas A&M quarterback has started to garner serious attention with the 2021 NFL Draft less than two months away.

NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager became the latest to hop aboard the Mond train, as he lauded the future rookie’s skill set on Good Morning Football on Thursday morning.

Why is (Mond) a wildcard? Because we’re doing flips about Zack Wilson and about Trey Lance. Meanwhile, this was your Senior Bowl MVP. This was a guy who started at Texas A&M and this is a guy who I think is going to be an NFL starter. Really good player out of Texas A&M, didn’t put up crazy numbers. But watch the film. He can really let it rip. He can throw the ball. He doesn’t have as much wiggle, maybe, as some of these other guys do but a four-year starter and Senior Bowl MVP. You know who else kind of had those credentials? Justin Herbert. I love experience. I think it matters. You go to the Senior Bowl and dominant, and does play a role. I don’t know if he’s a first-rounder. I don’t know if he’s a second-rounder. But I think Kellen Mond may be your Jalen Hurts type. I saw him in college a long time, did the job in college, I know I can throw him into the fire and he’s going to be able to get the job done.

Despite not getting the buzz of top first-round quarterback prospects, Mond pieced together a relatively impressive four years with the Aggies. He finished his career at Texas A&M with a 59 percent completion percentage, 9,661 passing yards and 98 total touchdowns.

Mond has also already earned the respect of at least one NFL coach. Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers led the quarterback’s squad at the Senior Bowl and was extremely complimentary of his football IQ.

“We’re talking about a really, really football-smart guy here,” Rhule said. “He’s got one of those memories. You give him a play and he knows it. He kind of got into a rhythm there in the third quarter, just ripping some seam balls, making some plays. I think he’s got a bright future.”

Although Mond probably won’t go off the board in the first round, he’s definitely a player to watch in this year’s draft.