Phil Steele Predicts College Football’s ‘Surprise’ Team In 2020

If you’re looking for a surprise team in college football this upcoming season, noted analyst Phil Steele says keep your eye on College Station, Texas.

Steele sat down with 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello for an interview as part of the company’s “Social Distance” series. In their conversation, Steele covered a myriad of topics, including his “surprise” team. He chose Texas A&M.

“The one team I think could surprise in the SEC — I know your other challengers are Georgia and Florida out of the East, everybody looks at LSU or Auburn — but watch Texas A&M,” Steele said. “They are my No. 1 surprise team in the country this year.”

Expounding on his answer, Steele cited A&M’s impossibly hard schedule–they played Alabama, Clemson and LSU when they were all ranked No. 1–and the team’s relative youth last fall as reasons why he is bullish on the Aggies in 2020.

“Well this year, they have 17 returning starters,” Steele said. “Almost everybody is back, including [quarterback] Kellen Mond. Top-15 offensive line, top-15 defensive line, loaded at linebacker and DB, and they may only face one top-10 team this year. So a much easier schedule. They’re gonna have to do what LSU did last year–go into Tuscaloosa and knock off Alabama if you want to win the West. But LSU proved it’s possible last year and this is a much improved A&M team that’s playing a much softer schedule.”

The full “Social Distance” interview with Steele can be found below. The discussion about Texas A&M begins at the 18:40 mark.

Without question, when A&M poached Jimbo Fisher from Florida State, it did so with the intention of joining college football’s elite. Fisher is 17-9 in two years with the Aggies, so fans will be looking for a big jump in Year 3.

We’re still not sure what the 2020 college football season will look like, but right now, Texas A&M is set to open things up against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5. The biggest games on the Aggies’ 2020 schedule are the Alabama game Steele mentioned, plus a road trip to Auburn and the season finale at home against LSU.