Photos: Texas A&M’s Crowd At Kyle Field Today Is Trending

Last weekend, a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers made headlines for how many fans were in the stands.

Just a week later, another SEC program is trending due to its crowd size. The SEC is allowing programs to have attendance at 25-percent, if spread out around the stadium.

On Saturday afternoon, the Texas A&M Aggies hosted the Florida Gators in what promised to be one of the best games of the day. While the play on the field has been great, the crowd is stealing the headlines.

The SEC might only be allowing 25-percent attendance at games. However, it doesn’t look like the Aggies’ crowd is doing its best to socially distance this afternoon.

Check it out.

Not sure about only 25% at Texas A&M and social distancing pic.twitter.com/sSdyLZum3R — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) October 10, 2020

Fans and members of the band are tightly packed in the stands, which was the main problem with Georgia last weekend.

Obviously it’s not a great look for the university as the world deals with a pandemic. However, the fans themselves also have to be cognizant of how close they are to each other in the stands as well.

After a back-and-forth battle for 60 minutes, Texas A&M walked off the field with a 41-38 win over Florida thanks to a last-second field goal.