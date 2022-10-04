Rece Davis Weighs In On Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Situation

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed on the field during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas A&M entered this season as a projected College Football Playoff possibility and darkhorse national championship contender.

Things have fallen apart though, and the Aggies find themselves 3-2 overall and unranked heading into a road test at No. 1 Alabama.

The bloom is fully off the rose for Jimbo Fisher in College Station, and ESPN's Rece Davis thinks Saturday is his last chance to right the ship for this season.

“It’s really a fascinating thing,” Davis told Paul Finebaum Tuesday. “It's sort of like this is a last gasp desperation moment for Texas A&M."

"If they come out and get housed, what does it say about the trajectory of where they are going?...It’s sort of a last stand. The season is already sideways and could go into a full tailspin if they get blown out Saturday night.”

Last year, the Aggies beat Alabama in College Station, which was the highlight of an 8-4 regular season.

Can they make it two in a row over the Tide and ease some of the heat on Fisher? It won't be easy, even if Bryce Young is out or limited by his shoulder injury.

Alabama-Texas A&M will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.