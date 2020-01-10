Recruiting Experts Predict Where No. 1 RB Zach Evans Will Land

Few recruitments in the Class of 2020 have been as dramatic or with as many twists and turns as Zach Evans‘. Once considered a lock for Georgia, it appears a different SEC team could land the talented running back.

Rivals experts Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney tipped Texas A&M to land the five-star from Texas. Both conceded that Evans’ recruitment has been wild, but noted that Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have been there since the beginning.

Farrell stated that Fisher will win the race for Evans’ signature if he’s patient. But Gorney said that the recruitment process has been so wild that “nothing has made sense.”

Via Rivals.com:

Farrell’s take: FACT. … but I think he ultimately ends up at Texas A&M, which has been recruiting him since the start and has always been there. Jimbo Fisher will win this one with patience. Gorney’s take: FACT. I have to think Texas A&M is the team that eventually lands Evans although this has been arguably the wildest recruitment in Rivals history. Georgia is letting him out of his letter of intent and like Farrell said, Ohio State and Florida State could be getting in the mix, but Texas A&M is close to home, the Aggies have been on him forever… I would say Texas A&M makes the most sense, but when it comes to Evans’ recruitment, nothing has made sense.

247Sports rates Zach Evans as the No. 14 overall prospect in the country. He is the No. 1 running back in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Texas.

As a senior at North Shore High School, Evans rushed for 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 127 carries.

For the longest time it appeared that Georgia had Zach Evans locked in. But his refusal to announce his commitment several weeks ago unofficially re-opened his recruiting.

Could Texas A&M be on the verge of landing the best running back prospect in the country?