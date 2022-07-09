Report: Former Texas A&M, NFL Running Back Dies At 59
According to a report from ProFootballTalk, former Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine has passed away because of a heart attack. He was 59 years old.
Valentine spent his college football career at Texas A&M. He played under head coach Jackie Sherrill. During his time with the Aggies, he had 486 yards and six total touchdowns.
After his Texas A&M career ended, Valentine was selected by the Oilers in the 12th round of the 1987 NFL Draft.
In his only season with the Oilers, Valentine had seven touches for 20 yards. Additionally, he returned one punt for 13 yards.
Per the report from ProFootballTalk, Valentine's memorial service is set for July 16. That service will take place at Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association in Marshall, Texas.
Our thoughts are with Valentine's loved ones.