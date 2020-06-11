SEC Analyst Names His Pick For League’s Breakout Team

Alabama is typically the team to beat in the SEC West, though Auburn and LSU have broken through in the last three seasons. Is Texas A&M ready to challenge for divisional supremacy?

It will be a challenge for the Aggies, but at least one prominent SEC analyst thinks this could be the year Jimbo Fisher’s group asserts itself in the league. Texas A&M has gone 9-4 and 8-5 in its first two seasons under Fisher.

In an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show” this afternoon, ESPN/SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic cited the Aggies as a team that could “break through” in the SEC this fall.

“With a veteran quarterback, a veteran coaching staff and some playmakers around them, I think Texas A&M is probably a team that exceeds expectations this year in the SEC,” Cubelic said.

The key words in that quote are “exceeds expectations.” After all, A&M began last year ranked 11th and 12th in the preseason polls but couldn’t overcome a daunting schedule.

This year’s slate is more forgiving, simply because Clemson is not on it as a non-conference opponent. However, the Aggies close out the campaign against Alabama and LSU, and must play the Crimson Tide and Auburn on the road.

Still, if Kellen Mond can produce on a consistent level at quarterback, there is enough talent on the roster to envision a nine or 10-win regular season.