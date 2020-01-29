The Spun

SEC Basketball Coach Victim Of Car Burglary Outside Arena

A closeup of Buzz Williams coaching Virginia Tech.

Buzz Williams’ first season at Texas A&M has been a series of ups and downs. The latest low point is having his car burglarized.

This afternoon, the Texas A&M campus police department tweeted about Williams’ car, which was broken into recently outside of Reed Arena. The A&M PD also included photos of two “persons of interest” in the crime.

There’s no details regarding what Williams had taken from his car, but needless to say, having that happen on your own campus outside your own arena is infuriating.

Hopefully, the authorities catch these two men or whoever was responsible for the burglary and potentially recover whatever items were taken.

On a high note, Williams’ Aggies won at Tennessee last night to even their season record at 8-8. Texas A&M will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Georgia.

The Aggies’ next home game is set for Tuesday against Missouri.


