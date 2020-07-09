SEC Football Player Says He’d ‘Pass’ On Playing Short Season

A few weeks ago, college football analyst in the industry seemed cautiously optimistic that the 2020 season would go as scheduled.

Over the past few weeks, though, those optimistic thoughts have faded away. On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten announced it will only play conference games in all fall sports.

That means major non-conference games like Ohio State vs. Oregon won’t be taking place. The Pac-12 and ACC are expected to make a similar announcement in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Big 12 and SEC have not made a decision one way or the other. One player from the SEC made his feelings on the 2020 season clear.

Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal said he doesn’t want to play this season if there aren’t more than eight games.

“If we only play 7 games this year I’ll pass not wasting another year,” he said on Twitter.

If we only play 7 games this year I’ll pass not wasting another year — Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) July 9, 2020

If the SEC decides to go with only conference play, they will likely play more than seven games during the 2020 season.

The 2020 college football season will remain in flux with the months leading up to the actual season. With the Big Ten changing course, others will likely follow.

Other conferences like the Ivy League have already canceled fall sports entirely.

We’ll have to wait and see how other major conferences like the SEC handle their business over the next few weeks.

Will we have a 2020 college football season?