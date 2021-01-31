SEC QB Wins Senior Bowl MVP In Big NFL Draft Stock Boost

Some of the nation’s best college football players took the field in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday in the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl. However, only one walked away with the game’s MVP award: Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond

The former Aggie quarterback earned the high honor thanks to his performance. He ended the afternoon 13-for-25 with 173 yards and two touchdowns. He added a pair of carries for 11 yards and a two-point conversion on the ground.

Mond proved to be a key part in the National team victory over the American team, 27-24. Most importantly, he bolstered his own stock, just a few months away from the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It’s a huge sign of everything that I’ve worked for,” Mond said in a post-game interview per NFL Network. “Obviously, I’ve definitely had some ups and downs throughout my career, but to finally come out here on a huge stage and perform the way I wanted to, and execute, it was definitely huge.”

Kellen Mond got off to shaky start on Saturday afternoon, but bounced back admirably to lead his team to a victory. The former Aggie was most pleased that he individually showed NFL scouts his resilience.

“The ability to bounce back and still show poise and I had a bunch of great throws,” he said. “So I’m super blessed and fortunate and a lot of great people around me and definitely going to celebrate with my family.”

Matt Rhule also spoke positively of Mond’s performance following the Senior Bowl. The Carolina Panthers head coach led the quarterback’s team this week and during Saturday’s game.

“We’re talking about a really, really football-smart guy here,” Rhule said. “He’s got one of those memories. You give him a play and he knows it. He kind of got into a rhythm there in the third quarter, just ripping some seam balls, making some plays. I think he’s got a bright future.”

Mond will have to wait a few more months to figure out exactly how much his draft stock rose because of Saturday’s Senior Bowl. If he can bring some aspects of this afternoon’s performance to the NFL, he might be able to stick in the league.