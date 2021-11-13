Sports World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

ESPN’s College GameDay was in Oxford this Saturday morning to preview an SEC matchup between Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Ole Miss and Texas A&M are on the outside looking in as far as the College Football Playoff is concerned, but both programs are sitting at 7-2 and hoping to catch Alabama in the SEC West.

The Rebels are undefeated at home heading into tonight’s game. The Aggies, meanwhile, have just one loss on the road this season.

During the closing moments of College GameDay this Saturday, ESPN’s Lee Corso revealed that he’s picking Ole Miss to knock off Texas A&M.

Coach Corso is going with the Rebels against Texas A&M

Corso, 86, remains such an integral part of College GameDay. Fans adore all the hilarious bits he has with celebrity guest pickers, as he constantly says “That’s a nice pick,” or “Not so fast, my friend.”

As for his own picks, Corso proved this Saturday that he’s not afraid to go against the grain. Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Lane Kiffin all picked Miami to defeat Florida State. Corso, however, went with his alma mater.

Lee Corso is a very smart man

Of course, the highlight of the day for Corso was the headgear pick that we mentioned before. Ole Miss’ official Twitter account posted a picture of him wearing a Rebels helmet this afternoon.

Looking good, Lee Corso

College GameDay has not yet revealed where its Week 12 episode will take place.

What we do know, though, is Corso will be ready to entertain the fans.