Star College Football Wide Receiver Suspended Following Arrest

Texas A&M has suspended star wide receiver Ainias Smith after he was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Smith was stopped by A&M police and charged with DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, per reports.

The rising senior was supposed to attend SEC Media Days in Atlanta tomorrow with head coach Jimbo Fisher and two of his teammates, but obviously, he won't be there.

While Smith won't be in Atlanta for media day tomorrow, he'll certainly be a topic of conversation. Expect Fisher to be asked about the suspended wideout.

A Sugar Land, Texas native, Smith has worked as a slot receiver and running back during his time with the Aggies.

He caught 47 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns in 2021, and also returned a punt for a touchdown and gained 26 yards rushing on eight carries.