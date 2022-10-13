Texas A&M Explains What Happened With Stadium Bomb Threat

COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 31: A general view of the stadium after the game between the Rice Owls and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on August 31, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Members of the Texas A&M football team were unable to start practice on time this Thursday due to a bomb threat.

It was reported that players and coaches for the Aggies were seen evacuating the Bright Football complex. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was spotted inside his truck talking to members of his staff.

Texas A&M provided details on this bomb threat on the university website.

It turns out anonymous call made a reference to Kyle Field. The university police were immediately notified about this.

Here are the full details from Texas A&M:

An anonymous call was received through Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central that made reference to the stadium. University Police was immediately notified. Evacuation procedures were initiated for the stadium and the adjoining Bright Football Complex as a precaution. A Code Maroon message was issued at 1:25 p.m. notifying the campus community of the evacuations and asking everyone to avoid the area. An Incident Command Post was established nearby where University Police managed the incoming response and search of the facilities. Members of the College Station Bomb Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted University Police officers in conducting the searches. Three University Police K-9s that specialize in explosive detection were also involved in the searches. The facilities were cleared by law enforcement at 3:45 p.m. and a Code Maroon was issued notifying the campus community. As this is an active investigation, no additional information can be released at this time.

Texas A&M was supposed to be enjoying its bye week. It's hard to do that when something like this happens.

The Aggies will be back in action on Oct. 22 against the South Carolina Gamecocks.