Texas A&M Fans Are Starting To Get Worried About Appalachian State

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: Fans cheer during a game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 29, 2012 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

If you thought Texas A&M would just walk all over Appalachian State this Saturday, think again.

Texas A&M and Appalachian State entered halftime with the score tied. Jimbo Fisher's offense has been unable to get anything going thus far.

Aggies quarterback Haynes King hasn't really had the chance to generate any big plays in this contest. He has just 46 passing yards at the moment.

What makes this result so surprising is the fact that Appalachian State hasn't found much success on offense either. Chase Brice has completed just 8-of-20 pass attempts for 75 yards.

College football fans are understandably surprised by the way this game has played out.

Texas A&M has championship aspirations this season, there's no doubt about it. Those aspirations will get crushed today if Appalachian State manages to escape Kyle Field with a win.

The second half of this game has just resumed on ESPN2.

Do you think Appalachian State will pull off the upset?