Texas A&M-Sam Houston State Game Currently In Weather Delay

Texas A&M fans will have to patiently wait to see the Aggies back in action. Their season opener is currently in a weather delay.

The game was paused due to lightning in the area. Once that clears up, Texas A&M and Sam Houston State can return to the field.

"Due to lightning in the area, the game is currently in a weather delay," Texas A&M announced. "Fans are asked to seek shelter at this time. We will pass along any further updates when we receive them."

Unfortunately, it's too early to determine when Texas A&M and Sam Houston State will resume.

Texas A&M jumped out to an early 17-0 lead this Saturday afternoon against Sam Houston State.

Starting quarterback Haynes King has made some flashy plays for his team. He already has 231 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Jimbo Fisher's defense has looked really sharp thus far, limiting Sam Houston State quarterback Jordan Yates to just eight completions for 57 yards.