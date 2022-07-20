Texas A&M Star Reportedly Arrested On DWI, Weapons Charges

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies helmets on the sidelines during the Southwest Classic game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning by campus police, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Smith is reportedly facing multiple charges, namely DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

The news comes one day before the rising senior is scheduled to represent the Aggies at SEC Media Days. Smith is part of the four-man A&M contingent heading to Atlanta, alongside head coach Jimbo Fisher, offensive lineman Layden Robinson and safety Demani Richardson.

There's been no announcement from the program, but it wouldn't surprise us if Smith is no longer going to make the trip.

A three-star prospect out of Sugar Land, Texas in the class of 2019, Smith has been a contributor as a slot receiver while also seeing significant time at running back.

He caught 47 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 while adding 26 rushing yards on eight carries and returning a punt for a touchdown. In 2020, Smith posted a 43-564-6 receiving line while also carrying the ball 49 times for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

Smith also recorded 302 yards of total offense and three touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019.