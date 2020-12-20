Texas A&M’s Bowl Game, Opponent Is Reportedly Set

Amidst the craziness of selection Sunday in college football, Texas A&M looks to have finalized it’s 2020 bowl game.

According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, Jimbo Fisher and the No. 5 Aggies will head to the highly coveted Orange Bowl. When they arrive, they’ll square off against Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Texas A&M narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff, finishing fifth in the final rankings behind Notre Dame. Aggies fans remained outraged, claiming that the team’s difficult schedule should’ve earned them the fourth spot.

Playing in the Orange Bowl is an admirable consolation prize, as Fisher will get the chance to prove that Texas A&M can compete at the highest level.

ACC bowls: North Carolina vs. Texas A&M to Orange Bowl, Miami to Cheez-It Bowl, NC State to Gator Bowl & Wake Forest to Duke’s Mayo Bowl, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 20, 2020

Playing against Brown should bring a little extra fire for Aggies fans. The current UNC coach spent many years at Texas and played Texas A&M in plenty of Big 12 showdowns. He went 10-4 in those match-ups as the Longhorns continued their dominance at the time.

The Aggies will get all they can handle against the Tar Heels. Alongside quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina possesses one of the best backfields in all of college football. Veterans Javonte Williams and Michael Carter both rushed for over 1,000 yards in the regular season, including a recent record-breaking performance against Miami.

Texas A&M should be up for the task, thanks to their strong defense. The Aggies only allowed over 20 points three times this season. The team’s only loss came to No. 1 Alabama.

Texas A&M will meet North Carolina on Jan. 2 in Hard Rock Stadium at the 2020 Orange Bowl. Fisher is undefeated at the Miami Dolphins home field.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the rest of the New Year’s Six Bowl games later this afternoon.