Texas A&M Changed Its Locker Room Code After Loss To LSU

The 2019 edition of LSU-Texas A&M was a game to forget. Simply put, it was a blowout. The Tigers had their way with the Aggies in a 50-7 regular season ending victory.

Most college football fans didn’t watch the contest. And many couldn’t even tell you anything about it other than the lopsided score. LSU has since moved on to bigger and better things.

But Texas A&M won’t soon forget the ugly defeat. In fact, the Aggies are using the loss to fuel their motivation – even if that means looking ahead to next season’s contest against LSU.

Texas A&M receiver Jhamon Ausborn admitted the 50-7 score is the team’s new locker room code. A purposeful method, hoping to revitalize the Aggies.

“It’s all around our locker rooms,” Ausborn said, via The Advocate. “The score’s the code to get in our locker rooms and our building. … We’re definitely going to keep that LSU taste in our mouth so we can come back hungry.”

Most teams are able to move on from a loss. But not Texas A&M. The Aggies will continue to remember the ugly defeat.

Jimbo Fisher’s squad had better be careful, though. LSU seems to be a key talking point for players. But the Aggies need to stay focused for their upcoming Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State.

As for the LSU Tigers – well, they’ve forgotten all about their blowout win. As the elite teams typically do, each and every week is another chance to go 1-0. The past week doesn’t matter.

LSU remains focused on the present. Texas A&M needs to be careful not to be caught in the past or looking ahead.