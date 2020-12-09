Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Addresses Potential Game vs. Ohio State

Earlier this week, Michigan announced the cancellation of its game against Ohio State this upcoming weekend.

With the Wolverines out, the Buckeyes were in dire straits in terms of scheduling. Ohio State already had two games canceled before Michigan’s announcement, meaning the team wasn’t eligible for the Big Ten title game.

To get another game under the Buckeyes’ collective belt fans suggested a contest against Texas A&M. The Aggies were scheduled to face off against Ole Miss, but the Rebels are dealing with their own COVID-19 issues.

That left both the Buckeyes and Aggies with an open weekend. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like that will happen.

However, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher suggested he’d be up for a game against Ryan Day and company.

Would @AggieFootball head coach Jimbo Fisher be willing to play #OhioState this weekend? Not so fast, Twitter. He joined @JacobHester18 and @ChrisDoering on #SECThisMorning pic.twitter.com/xChNIGXrSk — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) December 9, 2020

“You’d be considering it,” Fisher said about the possibility of facing off against Ohio State.

However, he suggested it’s a little too short notice to face off against the Buckeyes this weekend.

“But on a Wednesday? I think you’re being a little bit crazy with it because you know that from game preparation and to get the quality game you want I don’t think you would do it,” he said. “There’s a lot on the line. You’d want to be prepared. To play them? Yeah it doesn’t bother me to play them.”

It doesn’t sound like we’ll be getting a No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup this weekend.