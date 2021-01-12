Texas A&M Fans Have Message For Kirk Herbstreit Tonight

Kirk Herbstreit didn’t believe Texas A&M should make the College Football Playoff because it couldn’t hang with Alabama earlier this season. Looking back at that comment, it’s fair to question if anyone can remain competitive with Nick Saban’s squad.

Alabama has been dominant against Ohio State thus far in the national title game. The Crimson Tide had a 35-17 lead heading into halftime, which led to Texas A&M fans calling out Herbstreit for his previous comments.

Billy Liucci of TexAgs had an emphatic message for Herbstreit once the first half of the national championship came to an end.

“Hey @KirkHerbstreit, keep that same energy when talking about a halftime score vs Bama that you said 100 times should keep A&M out of the playoff,” Liucci tweeted.

Some of the frustration from Texas A&M fans is understandable, but do we really think the Aggies would’ve beat the Crimson Tide in the semifinals?

Arguing over halftime deficits isn’t really a strong argument as to why the Aggies should’ve made the Playoff. If anything, the program was spared another loss to the Crimson Tide this season.

Alabama has steamrolled every opponent on its schedule this season. A rematch with Texas A&M probably would’ve resulted in the same outcome as the first meeting.