Texas A&M Football Player Announces He’s Retiring

Devin Morris, a Texas A&M defensive back, has officially hung up his cleats for good.

In a note posted on Twitter on Wednesday night, Morris announced his retirement from football. The Aggie had previously stepped away from the program earlier this year to focus on his mental health and now decided that he would not return for the 2021 season.

“This past March I announced publicly that I would be stepping away from football to focus on my mental health,” Morris wrote. “As of today, I still stand strongly on my decision and would like to announce that my career playing football has come to an end and I will not be returning for my final season this fall.”

Morris thanked his coaches and teammates for the memories made at Texas A&M. Alongside the note, he posted a picture of himself, wearing a cap and gown.

“This decision was hard, but I know God has better plans for me. I want to thank all the coaches and especially my teammates for making my years at Texas A&M so memorable!!” Morris continued. “I have seen everybody’s work being put in these past few years to create what we’ve built here at A&M and I’m excited to watch you all put it on display this season and bring that National Championship home to College Station.”

Morris was a reliable member of the Aggies as recently as last year. Although he did not appear on the team’s regular season final or the Orange Bowl, he tallied 25 tackles and 3 pass breakups during Texas A&M’s 2020 campaign.

Morris has been outspoken about his struggles with his mental health throughout the spring and ended his retirement announcement by saying that he would continue to use his platform to raise awareness about the importance of asking for help.

“This is just the next chapter in my life,” he wrote. “I’m going to continue to build myself spiritually and with the platform I have, continue to spread awareness of mental health. No matter what I set out to do in life, I will attack it and be the best I can be in whatever I plan to do.”

