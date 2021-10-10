ESPN Computer Makes Halftime Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama entered tonight’s game at Texas A&M as an 18.5-point favorite, and that felt very fair. Alabama has looked dominant as ever for most of the season, while A&M is coming off of two very disappointing losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, and is out of the Top 25 completely at 3-2.

Don’t tell the Aggies that they were three-score dogs at home. Texas A&M opened scoring tonight, and hasn’t let up, taking a 24-10 lead into the half.

The first drive field goal marked the first time in 15 full games that Alabama has trailed at all. The Tide responded with a quick touchdown, but Texas A&M scored right back, forced an Alabama fumble, and then scored again.

With an offense like ‘Bama’s, this game is far from over, which Jimbo Fisher and everyone in that A&M locker room certainly know. In three games under Fisher, Texas A&M has lost this game by an average of 23 points, including last year’s 52-24 game which proved to be the Aggies’ only loss of the year. Still, you have to like where you are if you’re part of the 12th Man tonight.

ESPN’s Football Power Index currently gives Texas A&M a 76.5-percent chance to pull out the win tonight. That is the high mark for TAMU for the game so far, after A&M scored the touchdown shown above on its final full drive of the half, and forced Alabama to punt before the end of the frame.

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is a near-perfect 13-for-14 for 183 yards and two touchdowns, with the lone incompletion getting picked off by Alabama. Isaiah Spiller has 12 carries for 46 yards and a score, while Jalen Wydermyer and Ainias Smith have A&M’s scores through the air. For Alabama, Bryce Young has 143 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, and Brian Robinson Jr. leads the way with 63 rushing yards.

