Texas A&M Adds Georgia Assistant To Jimbo Fisher’s Staff

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has been finding the SEC West a tough nut to crack since being hired in 2018. With so much stiff competition, he’s poaching a crucial assistant coach from one of the SEC’s best teams.

According to Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com, the Aggies are hiring former Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley as their tight ends coach. Coley is coming off his fourth season with the Bulldogs, and worked as Kirby Smart’s QBs coach and OC in 2019.

Tight ends coach is a role that Coley is very familiar with. He held an identical role at Florida State under Fisher, and the two have known each other since the early-2000s when they worked at LSU.

Georgia recently hired Todd Monken as its new offensive coordinator, signalling a change for Coley. This answers that open question.

Fisher’s first two seasons at Texas A&M have been solid if ultimately unsatisfying. The former national champion has gone 17-9 in his two seasons for the Aggies, but only 9-7 against SEC opponents.

To date, Fisher’s team has yet to notch a win over SEC West powerhouses Alabama and Auburn. He’s also gone 0-2 against Clemson, a team he beat with some regularity during his FSU days.

The Aggies finished ranked No. 16 in 2018, but went unranked in 2019 after an 8-5 season.

What kind of an impact will James Coley have on the offense in 2020?

