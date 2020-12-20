Texas A&M Coach’s Message For ESPN Is Going Viral

The College Football Playoff field is set. As expected, Notre Dame survived Saturday’s blowout loss to No. 2 Clemson to clinch the four-seed, over Texas A&M.

Both teams had blowout losses to College Football Playoff teams this season. Alabama routed A&M early in the season, 52-24. Clemson’s win over Notre Dame last night was similar, finishing 34-10 for the ACC Championship. The big difference between the two, according to selection committee chair Gary Barta, was an additional win over a ranked team for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame beat a shorthanded Clemson, without Trevor Lawrence, in overtime earlier this season.

A&M’s resume, beyond a very good win over Florida, was pretty light. The quality of some normally-strong SEC teams hurt them as a one-loss team. The records of the eight teams that A&M beat: a combined 30-50, with 8-3 Florida and 6-4 Auburn being the only teams above .500.

The Aggies aren’t happy though. After watching ESPN unveil the bracket and the analysts break things down, Mike Elko, defensive coordinator for the Aggies, tweeted that he may be done watching the network’s college football analysts for good.

I may never watch an ESPN analyst talk again for the rest of my life… — Coach Mike Elko (@CoachMikeElko) December 20, 2020

Obviously for an A&M team with seven straight wins, it is a tough pill to swallow. “All of these SEC teams that are “MEDIOCRE” in the media’s eyes would run the table in some of these other leagues,” Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond tweeted after the rankings release. “Only a few teams out of the SEC can really play in the SEC.”

The bigger controversy for many was the selection committee’s refusal to even entertain undefeated Cincinnati as a contender.

The Bearcats kept winning all year, and only slid in the rankings, while other teams would move up off bye weeks, or see losses barely impact their ranking. Oklahoma jumped all the way into the top six after winning the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, despite two losses and looking shaky for much of the year.

Texas A&M may not be playoff bound, but they’ve had a great season. We’ll see where they end up in the bowl slate shortly.

[Mike Elko]