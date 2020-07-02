Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Football Hit With NCAA Penalties

Jimbo Fisher took over Texas A&M in Dec. 2017, after a very successful run at Florida State, which was capped with a national title. Just one month later, the NCAA alleges that he and a former Aggies assistant began to violate recruiting rules.

Fisher and former assistant Jay Graham, now the running backs coach at Tennessee, allegedly had impermissible contact with a high school junior recruit. The program also went over the allowable time limit for spring and summer sessions with players. The program is going on probation for a year, and there are some pretty significant recruiting sanction as well.

The Aggies had some of its self-enforced recruiting penalties approved by the Committee on Infractions. Those include 17 reduced official visit days this past year, an off-campus recruiting ban for the entire staff last November, and a seven-day off-campus ban this past spring. The staff will serve another 10-day off-campus recruiting ban this fall.

Fisher and Graham each receive six-month show-cause orders. “The terms of the show-cause order include a previously served nine-day ban on phone calls, emails or texts with prospects in January 2020; a reduction in off-campus recruiting contact days by three for the December 2019 through January 2020 contact period; a ban on all off-campus recruiting activities for the fall 2020 contact period; and additional one-on-one rules education,” per the NCAA.

The Texas A&M football program violated NCAA recruiting and countable athletically related activity rules: https://t.co/aNqBGRiTr5 pic.twitter.com/TUwuhrZ78Q — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) July 2, 2020

“While I am disappointed in the violations, including an unintended one that resulted from a conversation with a high school athlete, it is still my responsibility to ensure we are adhering to each and every rule,” Jimbo Fisher said in response to the news, via ESPN. “I am pleased to have this matter completely behind our program and look forward to continuing our efforts to make every aspect of our program one all Aggies can continue to be proud of,” Fisher said in a statement from the school.”

Texas A&M avoids more serious sanctions, and will not be ineligible for postseason play. That is good news for Fisher and company.

The Aggies are a popular choice for a breakout season in 2020.

[NCAA]