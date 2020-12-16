The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Texas A&M Player Takes Shot At Ohio State After Latest Playoff Rankings

A general view of Texas A&M's football stadium.COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 03: General view as Mississippi State Bulldogs kicks off to the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter on October 3, 2015 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The final playoff rankings before Conference Championship Weekend are out and as usual there was some controversy.

One player from No. 5 Texas A&M had a very strong reaction to the new playoff rankings. Taking to Twitter, Aggies defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. took a swing at No. 4 Ohio State, declaring that the Buckeyes are not better than his team.

“Ohio State is not better than us…” O’Neal tweeted. “Logging Off…..”

Unfortunately for O’Neal and the Aggies, they may not get a chance to prove it on the field. Even if they beat Tennessee this week, there’s no guarantee that the top four teams in the College Football Playoff will change.

They may be left on the outside looking in despite an 8-1 record versus Ohio State’s 6-0.

It’s also worth pointing out that Texas A&M had their chance to prove they’re one of the best in the country. But they were blown out by SEC rival Alabama effectively crushing their chances of making the playoff even if they won out afterwards.

Needless to say, Aggies fans everywhere will be rooting for Northwestern to upset Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. It would be one of the biggest upsets of the weekend though as the Wildcats are 21-point underdogs.

And you can bet that Leon O’Neal Jr. and his teammates will be ready to throw as much shade as possible if it happens.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.