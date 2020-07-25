The quarterback room for Texas A&M could be shorthanded this upcoming season. On Friday night, news broke that former four-star recruit James Foster entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com initially broke the news about Foster, and then 247Sports confirmed his report shortly after. It’s uncertain if the redshirt sophomore quarterback will actually leave the program, but he’s keeping all his options on the table.

Foster competed for the backup job last season against Zach Calzada. A similar battle would have probably unfolded during this year’s fall camp as well, especially since Kellen Mond is the unquestioned starter.

Coming out of high school, Foster was the No. 271 overall recruit and No. 12 dual-threat quarterback, per 247Sports. He initially committed to Missouri, but then changed his mind and picked Texas A&M.

In limited action last season, Foster had 30 passing yards and 15 rushing yards.

Foster probably wouldn’t see much time on the field this upcoming season for the Aggies. That being said, it’s unfortunate to see that his career at College Station hasn’t taken off yet.

Jimbo Fisher landed himself a talented quarterback recruit in Haynes King, so the coaching staff could probably handle losing Foster. It’s very possible that King will be the quarterback of the future at Texas A&M.

As for Foster, it’ll be interesting to see if he chooses to take his talents elsewhere or remain with the Aggies.