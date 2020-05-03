LSU went from Fiesta Bowl winner to one of the greatest teams in college football history in the matter of one year. It might not be too crazy to consider Texas A&M as the next program capable of making an LSU-like jump in 2020.

Jimbo Fisher is on the verge of taking the program to a whole new level. The former Florida State head coach took just four seasons to win a National Championship with the Seminoles in 2013.

Fisher now enters his third season at Texas A&M. To make life a bit easier, the Aggies head coach has a senior quarterback to work with in 2020.

Kellen Mond enters his final season at Texas A&M flying a bit under the radar – as are the Aggies as a whole. But Mond believes his team is capable of making a similar jump that LSU took from 2018 to 2019.

‘It only takes one year': LSU's run to a national title has Texas A&M senior QB Kellen Mond thinking that the Aggies may be capable of a similar jump.https://t.co/faIIreEgPF — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) May 2, 2020

“They [LSU] were a good team the year we beat them [in 2018] but becoming an elite team and one of the best teams of all time this past year just kind of shows the work they put in,” Mond said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “Obviously, some of those went from undrafted to first round. Hopefully guys from A&M can realize that and it only takes one year. Hopefully, we put in the work and we can make that happen ourselves.”

The 2020 schedule isn’t doing Texas A&M any favors, though.

The Aggies have road contests at Auburn and Alabama before ending the year with home finale against LSU.

Mond will have to have his best season yet if he hopes to take Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff this upcoming season.

[The Dallas Morning News]