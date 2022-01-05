Texas A&M Reportedly Targeting SEC Assistant For Defensive Coordinator

With former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko off to the ACC to become the Duke head coach, the Aggies need a replacement. And it looks like they’ve found their man – albeit a controversial one.

According to FOX Sports college football insider Bruce Feldman, Ole Miss defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin is set to join the Aggies in the same role. Rumors have circulated for days that Durkin would be the man for the job.

Durkin has served as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach of the Rebels since 2020. Prior to that, he was a consultant for the Atlanta Falcons.

But Durkin’s extremely controversial tenure at Maryland is what has many people disappointed that the Aggies would make this move. In August 2018, Durkin was placed on administrative leave and investigated for fostering a toxic culture following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

While the Maryland Board of Regents ultimately approved of keeping Durkin, the public backlash led the program to dismiss him. He went 10-15 in two seasons with the Terrapins.

But there’s little denying Durkin’s acumen for football – especially on defense. This past year he helped turn Ole Miss’ defense into one of the worst units in college football into a top 50 squad.

If Durkin can replicate that magic with the Aggies and help them finally get over the hump, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that he gets another chance to be a head coach.

Are the Aggies making the right decision in hiring D.J. Durkin?