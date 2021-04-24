Look: There’s A Special Guest At Texas A&M’s Spring Game

Texas A&M fans are in for a treat this afternoon, as the program’s annual Maroon & White Game is officially underway at Kyle Field.

Jimbo Fisher has a few issues to sort out this offseason, as the Aggies lost a lot of talent to the NFL. One of the main position battles that’ll take place this spring is for the starting quarterback role. Kellen Mond has officially moved on to the pros, so Fisher will have to decide between Haynes King and Zach Calzada.

Prior to kickoff for this weekend’s spring game, Texas A&M announced that a special guest is in the building to watch the Aggies perform. That special guest is none other than Johnny Manziel.

The Aggies posted a picture of Manziel on the field with the caption “Welcome home.”

Here’s the photo of Manziel that Texas A&M posted:

Regardless of his off-field troubles, Manziel remains a beloved figure at Texas A&M.

During his two years as the program’s starting quarterback, Manziel completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 7,820 yards, 63 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He also had 2,169 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Manziel’s NFL career didn’t go the way his fan base hoped it would, but he seems at peace with how everything played out. He last played quarterback for Fan Controlled Football, a start-up league that featured a handful of former college football stars.

[Texas A&M]