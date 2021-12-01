Texas A&M Star Announces He’s Declaring For NFL Draft

After finishing the 2021 college football regular season with an 8-4 record, the Texas A&M Aggies are probably going to chalk this year up as nothing special. But for one Aggies junior defensive lineman, he’s chalking it up as his final year.

Taking to Instagram, Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal announced that he is foregoing his senior year and entering the NFL draft. He said in his statement that he will cherish his time with the Aggies.

“It is with heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ that I’m humbled to officially announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft,” Leal wrote. “My time in Aggieland was cut short, but I will always cherish my time at Texas A&M and look forward to moving into the next phase of my life a better man.”

Leal leaves Texas A&M after a superb season that could see him earn all-conference honors. He had 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 58 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

In three seasons with the Aggies, Leal played in 33 games and had 133 tackles, 13.0 sacks, 25.0 tackles for loss, five passes defended, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal enters NFL draft. https://t.co/NT1qrhMOhu — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 1, 2021

DeMarvin Leal is considered one of the top defensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft. There’s a good chance he’ll hear his name called on the first night of the draft.

As for the Aggies, they have to wait a few more days to find out which bowl game they’ll be playing this year.

Where will DeMarvin Leal go in the NFL Draft?