Top College Football Program Reportedly Making Change At Quarterback

It didn't take long for Texas A&M to make a change at quarterback.

Texas A&M will start LSU transfer Max Johnson at quarterback for this weekend's showdown with Miami, per Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com.

"It's gonna be Max Johnson," Liucci said on WJOX 94.5 FM.

Haynes King started the first two games for the Aggies. In those games, he completed 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 461 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

King's production wasn't terrible by any means, but Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher expected more out of his quarterback - especially since the team's first two opponents were Sam Houston State and Appalachian State.

Johnson was the starting quarterback for LSU during the 2021 season. The lefty gunslinger completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,815 yards with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions.

If Johnson can replicate the success he had at LSU, he'll provide Texas A&M with an upgrade at quarterback.

This Saturday's clash between Miami and Texas A&M will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Despite dropping its last game, Texas A&M is actually favored heading into this weekend.