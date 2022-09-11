USA TODAY Names Country's Most "Miserable" Fan Base

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: General view as fans watch the play in the first half between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ball State Cardinals at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

There are several fan bases in mourning today following a wild Saturday across the college football landscape.

According to USA TODAY's Dan Wolken, Texas A&M is the most "miserable" fan base in the country right now following the Aggies' 17-14 loss to Appalachian State yesterday.

Each week of the season, Wolken produces his "Misery Index" column ranking the saddest fans in the nation. Texas A&M is atop that list this week.

But maybe now it's becoming clearer at Texas A&M. The Jimbo Fisher era, at this point in time, has been a little more than a legal heist in plain daylight. It’s a complete flop – unable to produce results appreciably better than other Texas A&M coaches before him while also failing to be remotely entertaining.

Fisher is 35-15 so far with the Aggies, but he's failed to win more than nine games in a season, and that 9-1 campaign in 2020 "might have been a complete fluke," Wolken writes.

"There are a lot of coaches you could hire for half the price to go 8-4 at Texas A&M, but they hired Fisher to compete for national titles," Wolken wrote. "There are no excuses for not checking that box by now."

Fisher took responsibility for his team's failures in Saturday's defeat.

"We did not execute and play at the level we needed to and that's my fault," he told reporters postgame. "That's the head football coach's job."

Texas A&M will look to bounce back against Miami in Week 3.