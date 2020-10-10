The Spun

Video: College Football Player Suffers Injury While Celebrating

Fans at Texas A&M for a game vs. Arkansas.COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: General view of fans cheering during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 29, 2012 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Texas A&M Aggies hosted the Florida Gators in what promised to be one of the best games of the day.

That game has lived up to that billing so far. Florida and Texas A&M traded touchdowns for most of the first half, with the Aggies breaking that streak with a field goal in the final seconds.

That gave Florida a 21-17 lead after the first 30 minutes of play. Early in the second half, the Gators opened up a 28-17 lead and looked to be pulling away.

However, the Aggies responded with a long touchdown drive with just over four minutes left in the third quarter. On the ensuing possession, the Aggies sacked quarterback Kyle Trask.

Unfortunately, Aggies defensive lineman Bobby Brown appeared to suffer an injury while celebrating the sack.

Check it out.

Brown’s condition is unclear, but he immediately went down in pain. He tried to walk off the field under his own power, but needed some assistance.

As for Texas A&M, the offense has been firing on all cylinders this afternoon. The Aggies have 335 yards of total offense with 10 minutes left to play in the game.

The Aggies are working on an upset bid and it doesn’t look like Florida’s defense has what it takes to slow them down. It might be up to Kyle Trask and the Florida offense to keep the Gators undefeated season alive.


