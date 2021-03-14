Video: Johnny Manziel Called Out For Effort On Fumble Recovery

Despite getting another opportunity to play professional football, Johnny Manziel doesn’t exactly seem willing to risk life and limb in the Fan Controlled Football League.

During yesterday’s game between the Zappers and Wild Aces, a high snap forced Manziel to scramble to recover the ball. But after failing to grab it with his hands, Manziel just gave up on the attempt, allowing the Wild Aces to recover the fumble.

Manziel walked off the field before the play was even over. His Zappers went on to lose the game to the Wild Aces, 32-6. The only points the Zappers scored were on a final minute touchdown by his former Browns teammate Josh Gordon.

It should be no surprise that people on social media are raking Manziel over the coals for his low effort on the fumble. Some are saying that it was a “business decision.”

Johnny Manziel did not even try to cover up the loose ball. He was outta there 😂 pic.twitter.com/sn8eH03Dxj — BroBible (@BroBible) March 14, 2021

Johnny Manziel dives on loose balls like I dive into doing the dishes. pic.twitter.com/Je5dBHZqRg — Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) March 14, 2021

The “business decision” narrative isn’t too hard to believe. Johnny Manziel isn’t exactly making bank playing for the FCF. It can’t be easy to want to risk life and limb for $1,500 to $3,000 per month.

On the other hand, his teammates and opponents clearly are. They jumped all over each other trying to get that loose fumble.

At any rate, Johnny Manziel didn’t exactly show anyone that he’s committed to risking his body for the FCF. Maybe that doesn’t matter in the semi-pro league.