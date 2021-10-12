Video Of Texas A&M Kicker’s Family Celebrating Goes Viral

Just a few days ago, the Texas A&M Aggies pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season.

The Aggies welcomed No. 1 Alabama to town and entered the game as 18-point underdogs. However, it was very clear early on Jimbo Fisher’s team was going to be a tough out.

Texas A&M opened a 24-10 lead at halftime with a dominant performance. However, the Crimson Tide answered in the second half and looked like they were headed to victory.

That was until Aggies quarterback quarterback Zach Calzada, who completed 21-of-31 throws for 285 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, set the team up for a potential game-winning field goal. Kicker Seth Small lined up a 28-yard field goal with just a few seconds left on the clock.

Sitting in the stands was Small’s family, who were as anxious as anyone in the stadium. Small’s kick started drifting left immediately, but came back to the right just in time to give Texas A&M a 41-38 win.

Here’s how his family reacted.

Texas A&M kicker Seth Small's FG sealed their stunning upset over Alabama on Saturday. His family watching him win the game is incredible ♥️ (via @cameron_worthy)pic.twitter.com/rpU7r8796d — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 11, 2021

It’s likely the biggest kick Small will make during his collegiate career and his family couldn’t have been more proud.

Small and the Aggies moved to 5-2 with the win and will travel to Missouri for a battle against the Tigers this weekend.